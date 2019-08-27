Lizzo is as real as they come, and her latest interview with ET is even further proof of that!

While chatting with ET's Keltie Knight on Tuesday, just hours after her epic night at the MTV Video Music Awards, the "Truth Hurts" rapper got candid about the current status of her dating life and what she's looking for in a future partner.

"My DMs are more poppin' than my p***y, I'll tell you that much," Lizzo, 31, joked. "This guy tried to holler at me at the bar last night and for some odd reason, I just wasn't feeling it. I don't know what it is now, but you can't just be like, 'You ordering all those drinks by yourself? I'll help you carry those drinks. Excuse me.' Like, I feel like I need something else."

Lizzo continued on, telling ET that it's often hard to trust certain men she meets, which explains why she understandably coined the now-iconic line, "I'm 100% that b***h."

"No one tried to holler at me before all this s**t, so if you're trying to holler at me now, I don't trust it," she explained. "There's gotta be something real about you, or you gotta be fine as hell, either or. No shade to the guy last night but he didn't meet that criteria."

"I definitely understand more and more why famous people be f**king, because it's such an interesting world," she added. "I think it's hard to understand what it's like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this s**t. Famous people connect with millions of people at a time and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend, so it's really hard to kind of cipher through the bulls**t and find the real people. But, I mean, even famous people can be bulls**tters, so I don't know. I might just have to marry myself again. That's another music video."

For now, Lizzo is just focusing on her career and spreading good vibes to her massive fan base. She hopes her music will be a type of "therapy" for people, just as it has been for her all these years.

"It's definitely intentional; I want to feel good. When I was younger, I had a friend who was always helping me out with self-care, and he would be like, 'You got to take some time to meditate, you got to eat bagels with cream cheese and you got to chill,' and I was like, 'You are so good at this! You are so good at being happy,'" she explained. "And he was like, 'I am only good at being happy because I was so sad' ... and it’s the same with me. I need this music to be my therapy because I have been solo and I refuse to live life like that anymore."

"This [VMAs] performance was so special to me because normally I am performing for everybody and I am very, 'Hey, listen,' but this was more so for the women on stage with me and it was an uplifting moment for them," she continued. "We sat in a circle the night before and we all just shared our stories of how we got to this point and how we got to this performance. We all just kind of realized that we all had the same insecurities, and we also had the same triumph to achieve. So that was a big moment for us on stage."

In addition to music and her big night at the VMAs, Lizzo also recently teamed up with Absolut and was promoting the brand's latest offering, Absolut Juice, during our interview.

"I was so excited to join them and partner with them because it was like a match made in heaven," she said of the partnership. "I got the juice, they got the juice, it is delicious!"

"My mom got faded on it last night," she added. "She had one cup of it, and was like, 'I just want you to know I had one cup, and I am drunk.' It gets you there. It's lit, it can go with champagne, which is my favorite thing in the world, and then when we got to do the creative and shoot the video, it was so true to me -- true to my brand and what I stand for. So, yeah, I am having fun."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight for more on Lizzo, and watch the video below for highlights from Monday's VMAs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Reveals Her NSFW DMs With Rihanna, Talks Working With Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)

Lizzo Reveals She Was Definitely Drinking Tequila on Stage at the 2019 VMAs: 'I Was Lit!' (Exclusive)

Lizzo Shuts Down the Stage With Epic Vocals and Inflatable Booty Prop at 2019 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery