Lizzo Wins Big at 2019 BET Soul Train Awards -- See the Complete Winners List!
Lizzo's great year just keeps on going strong!
The "Truth Hurts" songstress wasn't hurting a bit on Sunday when she took home the top prize in two categories at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. The songstress won for Video of the Year for her "Juice" music video, while her album Cuz I Love You took home the prize for Album/Mixtape of the Year.
The song that lead this year's awards in total wins, however, was Chris Brown's "No Guidance," featuring Drake. The tune earned trophies for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Performance and Best Dance Performance for a total of three wins.
Khalid and H.E.R. came out with the awards for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Female Artist, respectively, while Beyonce was honored with the coveted Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for her song "Brown Skin Girl." Check out the full list of the night's big winners below.
Best New Artist
WINNER:Summer Walker
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Nicole Bus
Pink Sweat$
YK Osiris
Rhythm & Bars Award
WINNER:Cardi B, "Money"
21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"
DaBaby, "Suge"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Shit"
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
WINNER: H.E.R.
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
WINNER: Khalid
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
Tank
Album/Mixtape of the Year
WINNER: Cuz I Love You, Lizzo (WINNER)
Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
Indigo, Chris Brown
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Free Spirit, Khalid
Song of the Year
WINNER: "No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
"Shot Clock," Ella Mai
"Talk," Khalid
"Juice," Lizzo
"Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake
Video of the Year
WINNER: Lizzo, "Juice"
Alicia Key, "Raise A Man"
Beyoncé, "Spirit"
Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer"
Khalid, "Better"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
WINNER: "Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
"Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
"Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
"Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
"No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
"Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)
Soul Train Certified Award
WINNER: Trevor Jackson
Ciara
Daniel Caesar
Fantasia
india.arie
Kelly Rowland
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Bebe Winans
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tori Kelly
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
Beyoncé, "Spirit"
Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Normani, "Motivation"
Teyana Taylor, "WTP"
Best Collaboration Performance
WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"
Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"
Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"
