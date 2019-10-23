Lizzo is pushing back against claims that two songwriters weren't properly credited on her hit single, "Truth Hurts."

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old rapper shared a series of notes on Twitter rebuffing recent allegations that the songwriting brothers, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, had a part in the creation of the key lyric, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b***h."

"Hey ya'll… as I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that b***t. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts," Lizzo wrote.

"The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of that song," she continued. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, [producer] Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

On Oct. 14, Justin Raisen posted a clip claiming he and his brother were integral in writing the memorable "DNA test" lyric on a track called "Healthy" in April 2017, but were never contacted regarding proper credit when the line ended up on "Truth Hurts."

They also reference singer Mina Lioness, who previously claimed to be the originator of the line in dispute. Although she and Lizzo had exchanged tweets in February 2018, where Lizzo claimed she hadn't seen Lioness' tweet, Lizzo seemed to reference her on Wednesday in her post, writing, "I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme. The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with . . . not these men. Period."

Soon after Lizzo shared her post, Lioness tweeted, "I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire management team for embracing me and reaching out."

Mudding the water even more, The New York Times reports that the Raisen brothers previously revoked their claim to a credit on the track, according to Kobalt, their publisher.

Controversy aside, Lizzo's star continues to rise. Earlier this month, ET chatted with Justin Timberlake, who offered some details on his upcoming collaboration with the rapper, hinting that fans are in for something big.

"I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas," he said, while discussing their early conversations. "I'm not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you, she can, but it's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it."

