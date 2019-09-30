Iggy Azalea has jokingly encouraged her fans to stream Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s hit, “Senorita,” in a bid to stop Lizzo sweeping in and breaking her Billboard Hot 100 record.

Azalea, 29, currently holds the record for longest reign (six weeks) at number one for a female rapper, for her 2014 song, “Fancy.”

However, on Monday, Lizzo’s song, “Truth Hurts” hit number one on the Hot 100 for the fifth consecutive week.

The achievement means that if it stays there for two more weeks, it will take the record from Azalea -- something Lizzo, 31, reminded her followers of on social media.

“YALL... IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS... TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME.....” she tweeted. “RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY’ CAN WE DO IT?!”

She also shared a screenshot of the chart, writing, “I am blessed.”

YALL... IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS... TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME..... RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY’ 🤩😱🤯 CAN WE DO IT?! https://t.co/KEsWR0ts69 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 30, 2019

I AM BLESSED 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Ut5XZV4VwV — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 30, 2019

Despite her efforts to achieve chart glory, Lizzo did make a point of noting what a great song “Fancy” is, shouting out her pal Charli XCX, who features on the song -- but failing to mention Azalea.

“*Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it (STREAM CHARLI- HER NEW ALBUM NOW),” she tweeted.

*Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it (STREAM CHARLI- HER NEW ALBUM NOW) https://t.co/8yLbJNvXt2 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 30, 2019

In a tweet which has since been deleted, Azalea appeared to respond to the tweet, writing, "I could have SWORN I was the one rapping that song but okay..."

She then posted another tweet indicating that she had been joking.

“Lmao, nah….” she wrote. “Listen, I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies. I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me.”

In another tweet, Azalea explained that she had simply been trying to create a “laugh and some harmless fun.”

“I logged on & saw everyone trying to make a legit negative me vs. Lizzo beef just cuz she shouted out her friend who is on that song,” Azalea wrote. “All I did was try to turn the internets paranoia and drama into a laugh and a bit of harmless fun. That’s it. Can you blame me?”

Lmao nah....

listen I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies.

I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me. https://t.co/ijyyI5cBX8 — IGGY AZALEA stream señorita (@IGGYAZALEA) September 30, 2019

But Azalea’s fun didn’t stop there!

She then encouraged her fans to help get “Senorita” back to number one (with the song having dropped to number two,) as a tactic for killing Lizzo’s reign and record-breaking potential.

The Australian musician even changed her Twitter handle to, “Iggy Azalea stream senorita.”

Stream señorita for clear skin: https://t.co/vSbIwYaTCC — IGGY AZALEA stream señorita (@IGGYAZALEA) September 30, 2019

See more on the chart-toppers below.

