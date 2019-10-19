The world can't get enough of Kylie Jenner's viral "Rise and Shine" moment, and neither can Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

On Friday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer posted a video of herself with the Australian crooner covering the now-famous song that has taken the internet by storm. In the quick clip, the two are dressed in matching white t-shirts, with Simpson, 22, playing the guitar while Cyrus, 26, puts her hair up in a bun and sings the three-word lyrics. "Rise and shine," she belts as Simpson lets out a small laugh.

"Your new alarm clock 🌞 ⏰," the former Hannah Montana star wrote alongside the post.

Another famous celeb to put their own spin on "Rise and Shine" was Lizzo. During a concert in Pasadena, the singer was playing her flute and then sang the tune.

Terry Crews also used the lullaby to get Howie Mandel up and ready for work.

People online have been going wild for Jenner's "Rise and Shine" moment. The meme got its start in the reality star's Kylie Cosmetics office tour video, in which she showed fans her workplace. The office includes a playroom for Jenner's daughter, Stormi, complete with a crib for nap time, and that's where the meme magic happens.

"We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here, and show you guys her room," she tells the camera in the clip, before entering her daughter's room and crooning the now-classic "Rise and Shine."

Among the first to cover the song was Ariana Grande, who also asked the makeup mogul if she could sample the tune. Jenner replied saying, "yes," only if she was included in the music video.

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — ً (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

Since then, Jenner has decided to cash in on the "Rise and Shine" viral moment and even created merch that fans can buy. She also made a video in which Stormi jams out to a remix.

See more on the "Rise and Shine" moment in the video below.

