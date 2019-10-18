Wake up, folks, we've got another major meme moment!

Following in the footsteps of 2019 classics like "Sorry to This Man" and "Women Trying Kombucha," comes Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine," a bona fide musical hit that's making the rounds on every single social media platform this week.

The meme got its start in a YouTube video, where Kylie gave fans a tour of her massive Kylie Cosmetics HQ offices, which includes a fuzzy chair-lined boardroom, a fully stocked kitchen and pink everything, from plates to staplers. The office also includes a playroom for Kylie's daughter, Stormi, complete with a crib for nap time, and that's where the meme magic happens.

"We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here, and show you guys her room," Kylie tells the camera in the clip, before entering her daughter's room and crooning the now-classic "Rise and Shine."

4:12 am and this is sending me pic.twitter.com/cGSaDazzA4 — c (@christinajuuI) October 13, 2019

After going viral on Twitter, the real moment began. "Rise and Shine" has become a social media sensation, with fans and trolls alike posting remixes and covers, setting the tune as their alarms and more.

Even celebs like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus got in on the fun, with Ari posting an Instagram Story of her singing the tune, while Miley shared a hilarious meme of the Voice coaches turning their chairs for Kylie's song.

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

Kylie's ex, Tyga, also seemed to get in on the viral hype, posting an Instagram pic of his tiger-striped Lamborghini with the caption, "Rise n shine."

And, in a move that would make her momager proud, Kylie is monetizing her meme moment, offering up "Rise and Shine" merch on her online store.

Check out a few more "Rise and Shine" classics below:

im living for these rise and shine memes pic.twitter.com/nlwPAfqeZs — chloe 9¾ 🦅 | jimtober (@LACHlMOLALA) October 18, 2019

did i make another rise and shine by @KylieJenner tik tok? maybe... pic.twitter.com/ZWUJPTYK57 — ellie (@_ellieee14) October 17, 2019

“Rise & Shine” X Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/97SDkRPkEq — 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘘𝘜𝘌𝘌𝘕 𝘖𝘍 𝘏𝘐𝘗 𝘏𝘖𝘗® (@thequeenhiphop) October 18, 2019

Kylie even got Stormi in on the fun! Check out the video below to see the adorable 1-year-old dancing along to a "Rise and Shine" remix.

