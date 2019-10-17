Even baby Stormi knows who the real musical one is in the family!

In a new Instagram video posted by Kylie Jenner, the adorable 1-year-old daughter of the reality star and rapper Travis Scott plays around on an iPhone. She can be seen dancing along to a remix of Kylie's viral "Rise and Shine" wake-up song, and needless to say, her commentary is quite hilarious.

Although it's clearly Kylie singing in the background, a happy Stormi looks at her mama and hilariously asks, "Daddy's singing?"

"No, baby, that's Mommy!" Kylie replies. "Mommy's singing!"

But the cuteness doesn't stop there. Stormi, whom Kylie describes as "daddy's girl" in the caption, continues to exclaim, "Daddy sing? Daddy, sing!"

"You want Daddy's singing?" Kylie asks, to which Stormi says, "Yeah."

"I'm not good enough?" Kylie jokingly adds. "OK, OK!"

Unsurprisingly, the post received a whole lot of love from Kylie's celebrity friends, including Travis. He commented "wild," along with a heart and heart eyes emoji.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Kylie is enjoying the single life right now, while amicably co-parenting with Travis, whom she split from earlier this month.

"There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love," the source said. "They're just taking some time to figure things out."

Shortly after news broke that Kylie and Travis split, the reality star was spotted at Hyde Nightclub in Los Angeles earlier this month. Interestingly enough, her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was also there, along with Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Regarding speculation that Kylie and Tyga are back together, the source says "there is no truth to those rumors."

Hear more in the video below.

