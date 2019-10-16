Rise and shine!

Kylie Jenner singing good morning to her seemingly already-awake baby girl has taken the world by storm(i) -- and her pal, Ariana Grande, has taken note.

The makeup mogul's "Rise and Shine" went viral shortly after she sang it to Stormi during a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on her YouTube channel last week. On Wednesday, following the countless memes and reactions to the clip, Grande took to her Instagram Story to ask Jenner for permission to sample it. The 22-year-old reality star (and now vocalist) hilariously responded, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video."

Instagram

See some of the best reactions to Jenner's "Rise and Shine" below:

no one:

jesus on the 3rd day: pic.twitter.com/CHTq9LpUWo — jay (@jaasmine_a) October 16, 2019

people: are you ok?

me: yeah i’m ok :)



my earphones:



kylie jenner - rise & shine ten hour loop

4:35 ━━━❍──────10:00:58

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% — 𝖌𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝖘𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖒 (@gothsperm) October 16, 2019

Me ever since Kylie Jenner dropped her hit single “Rise and Shine” pic.twitter.com/eQWcKGzO8d — nat (@shitnattttsays) October 16, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

Kylie Jenner: The Beatles

ᴿⁱˢᵉ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢʰⁱⁿᵉ — natalie🦋 (@natcarmichael_) October 14, 2019

Alexa, play “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner. — A N T H O N Y 🦋 (@anthonyxalonso) October 14, 2019

Jenner's apparent music career comes as she balances co-parenting Stormi with her ex, Travis Scott. News of the pair's break broke earlier this month.

"There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love," a source recently told ET. "They’re just taking some time to figure things out."

