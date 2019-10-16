Kylie Jenner Agrees to Let Ariana Grande Sample Her Viral 'Rise and Shine' Lyric
Rise and shine!
Kylie Jenner singing good morning to her seemingly already-awake baby girl has taken the world by storm(i) -- and her pal, Ariana Grande, has taken note.
The makeup mogul's "Rise and Shine" went viral shortly after she sang it to Stormi during a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on her YouTube channel last week. On Wednesday, following the countless memes and reactions to the clip, Grande took to her Instagram Story to ask Jenner for permission to sample it. The 22-year-old reality star (and now vocalist) hilariously responded, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video."
See some of the best reactions to Jenner's "Rise and Shine" below:
Jenner's apparent music career comes as she balances co-parenting Stormi with her ex, Travis Scott. News of the pair's break broke earlier this month.
"There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love," a source recently told ET. "They’re just taking some time to figure things out."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner Shares Precious Pics From Stormi's Trip to Pumpkin Patch With Cousins True and Dream
Kylie Jenner, Tana Mongeau and More Receive 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards Nominations: See the Full List
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are Co-Parenting 'Really Well' Post Breakup