Kylie Jenner and her adorable 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, are getting in the Halloween spirit.

On Wednesday, the makeup mogul revealed that she took her little one, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, to a pumpkin patch for some festive fun. And they didn't come alone -- in the images, Stormi's cousins True, 1, and Dream, 2, also tagged along for the fall outing.

In the pics, little Stormi is seen picking out a pumpkin, sitting on a bale of hay and checking out a tractor with True, not to mention posing with her proud mama. Stormi's outfit could not be more fitting -- a shirt-and-pants set covered in jack-o'-lantern designs.

But the fun didn't end there, Jenner also shared some photos and a video on her Instagram Story, which show Stormi scampering through the pumpkin patch set to playful music, as well as a snap of Dream, Stormi and True all together. The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star labeled the last image, "Happy Halloween."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a step back from their relationship after two and a half years together. Since, ET has learned from a source that the former couple is handling co-parenting duties without any issues.

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post-breakup really well," the source shared. "Kylie and Travis don't want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

Also, despite rumors that Jenner has been spending time with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, the source said that fans shouldn't expect the reality star to start dating anyone anytime soon.

"She's extremely busy with her company and with the holidays coming up, which is big for her business, dating isn't on her mind," the source added.

On Sunday, a day after injuring his knee during a concert performance, Scott posted a touching clip on his Instagram Story, which seemingly shows him, Jenner and Stormi all spending time together. In the clip, their daughter is dancing to his music, coming from a phone. Her mother isn't visible but can clearly be heard speaking with the toddler.

And the breakup hasn't stopped Jenner from admitting that she's ready to give Stormi some siblings. During a Q&A on Instagram last week, she wrote, "I can't wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet" when a follower asked if she's planning "on having more kids."

See more on the reality TV family below.

