Kylie Jenner loves being a mom, and wants more kids.

TheKeeping Up With the Kardashians reality star had a Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Friday, where fans couldn't help but ask her about her life as a mother and pregnancy journey.

"I can't wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet," Jenner, 22, replied alongside a video of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi, after a follower asked her if she was planning "on having more kids."

Jenner shares Stormi with her now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their first child together in February of 2018.

In another post, Jenner revealed that she also considered naming her daughter Rose. "I still love that name," she added.

When asked what her favorite part of her pregnancy was, she said, "Nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow."

As for how hard it was getting back in shape after her pregnancy, Jenner admitted that she "snapped back pretty fast."

"But it was never the same and still isn't," she explained. "Once I accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time."

Earlier this month, ET learned that reality star and Scott were taking a break. A source told ET that the makeup mogul "is in a very good place and is happy above everything after the recent split with Travis."

"This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn, and ups and downs with Travis," the source explained. "However, Kylie is thankful for everything she's been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman."

"Kylie has exactly what she's always wanted: a child and to be a young mother," the source noted. Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she'll be OK if they don’t."

While Jenner has previously shared with her fans that she'd like to have more kids and a big family, reports indicated that Scott might not have been ready to give her what she wanted.

"Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby," a source told People. "She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants."

"Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants what she has with Kanye [West]," the source added.

