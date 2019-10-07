Despite a year of ups and downs, Kylie Jenner still has a positive outlook.

Days after news broke of her recent split from Travis Scott, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, Jenner posted a message about happiness on her Instagram Story. Quoting the late Ralph Marston, Kylie wrote: "Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you."

Since her breakup, Kylie has been spending most of her time with family and friends. Over the weekend, she and sister Khloe Kardashian went with friends to Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, California, and Kylie's ex, Tyga, and Khloe's ex, Lamar Odom, were also at the celebrity hot spot.

This isn't the first time Kylie has shown up to the same place as Tyga. Last week, she slammed reports that she recently went on a "2 a.m. date" with her ex after she was photographed early Wednesday morning at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, where the 29-year-old rapper also happened to be. The 22-year-old reality star denied that she was there to see Tyga.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," tweeted Kylie, who called it quits with Tyga for good in 2017 after years of being on and off. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

After news broke of Kylie and Travis' split, a source told ET that the makeup mogul "is in a very good place and is happy above everything after the recent split."

"This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn [Woods], and ups and downs with Travis," the source said. "However, Kylie is thankful for everything she's been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman."

