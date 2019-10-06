Kylie Jenner once again ended up at the same place as her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

On Saturday night, the newly single makeup mogul hit the club with her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends. Kylie and her crew were seen entering Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, California, around 1 a.m., and arrived via party bus.

Already inside the nightclub was Tyga, who was seen leaving the establishment at 2 a.m., an hour after Kylie arrived. The 29-year-old rapper drove off in a red Ferrari with Alexander Edwards, Amber Rose's boyfriend.

MEGA

MEGA

Kylie has been out and about since her split from Travis Scott, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Last week, Kylie slammed reports that she recently went on a "2 a.m. date" with Tyga after she was photographed early Wednesday leaving Delilah in West Hollywood, California, with Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. Later, Kylie and her pals were spotted at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, and Tyga also happened to be at the same place. However, Kylie denied that she was there to see her ex.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," tweeted Kylie, who called it quits from Tyga for good in 2017 after years of being on and off. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

In addition, a source told ET that there is "nothing" between the reality star and Tyga.

Here's more on Kylie's life post-split:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Scott Speaks Out Against Cheating Rumors Following Kylie Jenner Split: 'Just Simply Not True'

Travis Scott Drops First Single Since Kylie Jenner Split -- and His Lyrics Are Telling

Kylie Jenner Is 'in a Very Good Place' Following Split from Travis Scott, 'Nothing' Going on With Tyga

Related Gallery