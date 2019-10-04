Travis Scott's new music may point to possible strife with Kylie Jenner.

On Friday, the 28-year-old rapper dropped his first new track since his 2018 album, Astroworld. The song, "Highest in the Room," also comes after it was announced that he and Jenner, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi, are taking a break.

In the haunting video for the track, Scott stands under storm clouds, is kidnapped, dances with strippers, gets new ink, fights a futuristic man, and walks outside atop a high-rise as he raps about drugs, love and family.

Though he calls a woman, presumably Jenner, the "vibiest" and raps about living "the life of la familia" in the track -- which was recorded months before news of his split and was first teased in an April promo video for Jenner's product, KYBROWS -- he also seems to reference their relationship woes.

"She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone / I see some things that you might fear / I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon / That ain't what she wanna hear," he raps in the first verse.

The mention of a show may be referring to Scott's February decision to cancel one stop on his tour after reports that he cheated on Jenner surfaced. At the time, however, Scott's rep told ET that the rapper "vehemently denies he cheated" and said the cancellation was because he was "under the weather."

Scott also raps, "When I'm with you, I feel alive / You say you love me, don't you lie / Won't cross my heart, don't wanna die / Keep the pistol on my side."

Following news of their split, Jenner took to Twitter to deny that she'd rekindled her romance with her ex, Tyga. Additionally, a source told ET that there's "nothing" between the former couple.

A previous source told ET that, though "Kylie and Travis haven’t been together as a couple for roughly a month... they’re on good terms."

"The couple has been hot and cold since their last breakup, and haven’t been able to fully get on the same page again," the source said, before sharing that they're open to rekindling their romance later down the line.

"Although they aren’t together now, they’re both open to getting back together in the future," the source added. "Above all, Kylie and Travis know their priority will and always has been Stormi."

