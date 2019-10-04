Travis Scott is speaking out about "false" rumors of infidelity following his recent split from Kylie Jenner.

The rapper took to his Instagram Story on Friday to slam reports he says are "simply not true."

"It'a [sic] really affecting when u see false things said about u once again," Scott wrote. "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

On Tuesday, news broke that Jenner and Scott were taking a break from their relationship. A source told ET the following day that the pair -- who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi -- "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they're on good terms."

On Thursday, another source told ET that Jenner "is in a very good place and is happy above everything after the recent split with Travis."

"This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordan, and ups and downs with Travis," the source explained at the time. "However, Kylie is thankful for everything she's been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman."

"Kylie has exactly what she's always wanted: a child and to be a young mother," the source added. "Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she'll be OK if they don’t."

On Scott's end, the 28-year-old rapper dropped his first new song since his 2018 album, Astroworld, on Friday, and the track, titled "Highest in the Room," had some fans raising their eyebrows at the possible references to his relationship with Jenner.

"She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone / I see some things that you might fear / I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon / That ain't what she wanna hear," he raps in the first verse.

The mention of a show may be referring to Scott's February decision to cancel one stop on his tour after reports that he cheated on Jenner surfaced. At the time, however, Scott's rep told ET that the rapper "vehemently denies he cheated" and said the cancellation was because he was "under the weather."

