Kylie Jenner's office is as ballin' as her billionaire status.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul gave a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, while casually rocking a Chanel dress, on her YouTube channel on Thursday. Kylie's office is as massive and extravagant as one would expect with no shortage of the chicest decor, glamorous amenities and pink accents, of course.

The HQ includes multiple conference rooms, separate office rooms for Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, kitchen, huge stocked fridges, product showroom, photo studios, full bathroom with marble shower, fitting room, green room, glam rooms and a champagne vending machine.

Kylie's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, makes an appearance in the video. The toddler, whom Kylie shares with Travis Scott, has her own room in the office where she naps and plays while mama Kylie handles business.

Take a peek at the highlights from the office tour.

Pink Accents Everywhere

Pink is a major theme throughout the office. Kylie explains in the video that she wanted touches of her favorite color everywhere. Think pink-and-white M&Ms emblazoned with Kylie's face, a pink neon sign, pink couches and even a pink hand sanitizer dispenser (evidence below).

Stormi's high chair is -- you guessed it -- also pink. Kylie says in the video that Stormi is always in the office with her: "She does spend a lot of time here. She never really leaves my side. So we're here all the time. She'll have lunch here or dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here."

Lip Kit Wall

A massive wall where every color of her famous Lip Kits is shelved in a gradient, color-coordinated fashion -- it's basically art.

Glam Rooms

It's not a Kylie Jenner office without multiple glam rooms. Kylie gives a tour of the two glam rooms in the expansive HQ, where she and her sisters get their hair and makeup done for Kylie Cosmetics campaign shoots, which she revealed takes hours to complete.

"I spend literally all day in here when I get my makeup done because Ariel [Kylie's makeup artist] takes three-and-a-half hours to do my makeup, so I am sitting in these chairs forever," she says in the video.

Stormi's Playroom

While Kylie works on the next collection for Kylie Cosmetics, Stormi has her own room where she sleeps, hangs out and plays, complete with a pink-and-white crib, changing station and lots of stuffed animals and toys.

