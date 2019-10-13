Travis Scott is definitely hurting after messing up his knee during a live performance on Saturday night.

The Astroworld rapper was headlining the first night of the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York, when he took a nasty fall and injured his leg.

The animated rapper was performing "Butterfly Effect" when he jumped and landed badly, hurting his right knee. Scott got back up and finished the song, trying to shrug off the pain.

Later in the show, the 28-year-old rapper stopped and told the audience, "I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop just yet," before kicking off the next song in his set line-up.

The injury, as well as Scott's announcement, were caught on video by concert-goers, who were stunned at his commitment to his performance and perseverance.

Travis Scott legitimately believes he broke his knee right now at Rolling Loud but refuses to let the show stop 🥺

pic.twitter.com/CTRGbb1jfv — LA FLAME FANPAGE 🎠 (@bathingrage) October 13, 2019

Travis Scott just broke his Knee at Rolling Loud 😦 and he’s still performing after this. 🐐 @RollingLoudpic.twitter.com/LwsZ1152eq — $hari (@kingin77) October 13, 2019

Travis Scott at Rolling Loud: “I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop just yet.” pic.twitter.com/iFDvElJeZh — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) October 13, 2019

Before his final song of the night, Scott -- who was wearing what appeared to be a leg brace he put on after his injury -- told the crowd "nothing can ever stop this show."

Despite having to perform in a primarily stationary standing position -- a far cry from the typical animated stage presence -- Scott managed to finish out his entire set.

Rolling Loud/Amal Flower Kay

There's no word on the actual extent of his injuries at this time. ET has reached out to the artist's reps for comment.

Check out the video below for more recent Travis Scott news.

