Travis Scott Injures Knee at Rolling Loud Festival, Keeps Performing: 'This Show Cannot Stop'
Travis Scott is definitely hurting after messing up his knee during a live performance on Saturday night.
The Astroworld rapper was headlining the first night of the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York, when he took a nasty fall and injured his leg.
The animated rapper was performing "Butterfly Effect" when he jumped and landed badly, hurting his right knee. Scott got back up and finished the song, trying to shrug off the pain.
Later in the show, the 28-year-old rapper stopped and told the audience, "I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop just yet," before kicking off the next song in his set line-up.
The injury, as well as Scott's announcement, were caught on video by concert-goers, who were stunned at his commitment to his performance and perseverance.
Before his final song of the night, Scott -- who was wearing what appeared to be a leg brace he put on after his injury -- told the crowd "nothing can ever stop this show."
Despite having to perform in a primarily stationary standing position -- a far cry from the typical animated stage presence -- Scott managed to finish out his entire set.
There's no word on the actual extent of his injuries at this time. ET has reached out to the artist's reps for comment.
