Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits romantically, they are still able to bond with their precious 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, together.

On Sunday, the "Highest in the Room" rapper posted two videos on his Instagram Story, which seemingly indicate the former couple spent some time together with their baby girl. In the clip, Stormi can be seen happily dancing around to her dad's music. Although neither Scott nor Jenner are in the clip, the makeup mogul can clearly be heard asking, "Is that Daddy, Stormi?" and stating, "Be careful, baby, don't pause it!"

Instagram

Earlier this month, ET learned from a source that the former couple is "on good terms" after deciding to take a break following two years together. However, that didn't stop the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from admitting, during a Q&A session on Friday, that she's eager to give Stormi some siblings.

"I can't wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet," the 22-year-old wrote alongside a video of her daughter, after a follower asked her if she was planning "on having more kids."



A day before posting the new touching videos, Scott had a very eventful Saturday night. While performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York, he injured his knee. However, he didn't pull the plug on his set, telling attendees, "I ain't gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show cannot stop just yet."

The injury, as well as Scott's announcement, were caught on video by concertgoers, who were stunned at his commitment to his performance.

Travis Scott legitimately believes he broke his knee right now at Rolling Loud but refuses to let the show stop 🥺

pic.twitter.com/CTRGbb1jfv — LA FLAME FANPAGE 🎠 (@bathingrage) October 13, 2019

Before his final song of the night, Scott -- who was wearing what appeared to be a leg brace he put on after his injury -- told the crowd "nothing can ever stop this show."

See more on Travis and his family below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Denies Date With Tyga Amid Travis Scott Split Rumors | The Download Embed Code Restart

Travis Scott Injures Knee at Rolling Loud Festival, Keeps Performing: 'This Show Cannot Stop'

Kylie Jenner Says She 'Can't Wait to Have More Babies' Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner Posts Cryptic Message About Happiness Following Travis Scott Split

Related Gallery