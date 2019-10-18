Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parenting following their split.

The former couple, who called it quits earlier this month, enjoyed some fall family fun with their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, on Thursday night, ET has exclusively learned.

The trio was joined by Kourtney Kardashian and two of her children, 4-year-old Reign and 7-year-old Penelope, during a visit to Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, the source says.

Despite their breakup, ET's source notes that both Kylie and Travis worked together to focus on their daughter during their Halloween outing.

"Kylie, Travis and Kourtney were extremely hands on with their kids, the source says. "Kylie and Travis especially were such a great team with Stormi. They were very involved with Stormi. They took turns pushing her around the ranch in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller. They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times."

The group spent more than an hour at the attraction and really enjoyed their time together.

"Everyone got into the Halloween spirit early," the source says. "Everyone wore spooky masks throughout their time checking out thousands of hand-carved and illuminated Jack O’Lanterns."

One of the lanterns Kylie and Kourtney made sure to check out was that of their sister, Kim Kardashian West, and brother-in-law, Kanye West.

"At one point, Kourtney and Kylie had a fun sisterly moment on the trail, and took a photo of Kim and Kanye’s Jack O’Lanterns that are featured at the ranch," the source notes.

Kylie and Travis' amicable outing comes as no surprise, as a source previously told ET the duo is "great at co-parenting."

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well," the source said. "Kylie and Travis don’t want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

