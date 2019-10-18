Cody Simpson Releases New Song Inspired by Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson just wrote Miley Cyrus a love song for the ages!

On Friday, the 22-year-old singer dropped a new track, "Golden Thing," in which he opens up about his budding romance with Cyrus. Their relationship follows her recent splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

In the swoony ballad, which features a pic of Cyrus as the cover art, Simpson croons about his "Cali queen" whom "let me in" and even implies that their love would make the gods cry tears of joy.

"If we could be heard / For whatever it's worth / The rulers in the sky / They'd cry," he belts out.

Another notable lyric in the melodic track comes when Simpson sings, "Shouted the words / In the first daylight / And the chorus of birds / Burst on into sight," leading some to believe that he has said "I love you" to Cyrus.

Despite the seemingly implied seriousness of their relationship, in the closing line Simpson admits, "I'm shocked / It's the golden thing we've got."

Cyrus, 26, first revealed that Simpson penned a song about her on her Instagram Story. At the time, Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis and Simpson showed up with his guitar to cheer her up, which left her "feeling much better."

"[T]his sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeeeetest song he wrote just for me," Cyrus wrote alongside a snap of Simpson playing guitar, adding, "It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week... & it's working #GoldenThing."

At the beginning of their romance -- which has included the hospital visit, PDA sightings and even new tattoos -- a source told ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

