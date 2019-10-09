Miley Cyrus is gushing over her new man!

After being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as a result of her previously diagnosed tonsillitis, Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share pics of Cody Simpson visiting her.

Simpson, who also kept Cyrus company while she was sick at home, earned a new title thanks to his decision to stop by the hospital -- "BF."

"BF coming to visit me @ the hospy," Cyrus captioned a pic from her hospital bed. In a second photo, Simpson is seen making his entrance, with Cyrus praising, "Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying"

While at the hospital, Simpson, a 22-year-old Australian singer, serenaded Cyrus with a song he wrote for her, which left her "feeling much better."

"this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeeeetest song he wrote just for me," Cyrus, 26, shared alongside a snap of Simpson playing guitar, adding, "It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week... & it's working #GoldenThing."

Despite the pair's recent PDA sighting and online flirting, a source told ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

"Cody and Miley are in the same social circle and both have firsthand knowledge of what it’s like constantly being in the public eye," the source added. "He is safe to her because they have been friends for years and she feels no pressure at all."

The source also noted that Simpson's friends "would describe him as a 'player,'" and, though "he adores Miley," he's isn't "looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment."

As for Cyrus, the source said that she "wants to show people she isn’t willing to change to satisfy others. She wants to be open and honest and hook up with whomever she pleases. Right now, Cody is that person."

