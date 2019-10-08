Cody Simpson is offering Miley Cyrus support while she's sick!

On Monday, Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share pics of herself looking sad as she rests in bed after being diagnosed with tonsillitis. "Tonsillitis is a f**king f**k," she captioned one shot, adding in another post that "this f**king blows."

Things seemed to turn around a bit in a third pic, though, with Cyrus revealing that Simpson, whom she was recently spotted kissing, came over to keep her company while she's sick.

"The DR. is back .... luckiest," Cyrus captioned the photo of Simpson playing guitar. In the background of the pic, fans may notice a piece of art on the wall that reads, "Mom I'm gay." Cyrus seemed to point out the artwork in the rest of the caption, quipping, "Btw mom ... there's been a change of plans."

Despite the pair's PDA sighting and online flirting, a source told ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

"Cody and Miley are in the same social circle and both have firsthand knowledge of what it’s like constantly being in the public eye," the source added. "He is safe to her because they have been friends for years and she feels no pressure at all."

The source also noted that Simpson's friends "would describe him as a 'player,'" and, though "he adores Miley," he's isn't "looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment."

As for Cyrus, the source said that she "wants to show people she isn’t willing to change to satisfy others. She wants to be open and honest and hook up with whomever she pleases. Right now, Cody is that person."

