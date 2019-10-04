There's nothing going on between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

After the two singers were spotted engaging in some PDA this week, a source tells ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past," the source says. "Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that."

The source adds that "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a 'player.' He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment."

"Cody and Miley are in the same social circle and both have firsthand knowledge of what it’s like constantly being in the public eye," the source continues. "He is safe to her because they have been friends for years and she feels no pressure at all."

The source also notes that "Miley wants to show people she isn’t willing to change to satisfy others. She wants to be open and honest and hook up with whomever she pleases. Right now, Cody is that person."

Cyrus and Simpson have been good friends for many years. Back in 2014, the Australian singer told ET that he didn't understand why people would hate on the former Hannah Montana star.

"She’s definitely, at heart, a very sweet, normal, cool girl,” he said. "We were spending time out at her ranch in Nashville last week and I’m like, ‘Why do people say these things?’ She’s just the coolest chick."

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been in the headlines recently for her split with Kaitlynn Carter, as well as her separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. On Wednesday, she joked about meeting "new potential partners."

"Met a couple new potential partners," she wrote. "Felt like I was on The Bachelorette. 💀"

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

