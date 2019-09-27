She's just being Miley!

Miley Cyrus has recently undergone two major breakups and now the 26-year-old singer is just focused on herself.

A source tells ET, "Miley loves her autonomy and is a free spirit. And she doesn’t plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she’s actually doing really well."

Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August after seven months of marriage. She penned the tune, "Slide Away," which is seemingly in reference to their struggles. Shortly after the split news from Hemsworth, Cyrus was spotted vacationing with Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. After some intense PDA pics aboard a yacht, the pair was officially on, following Carter's split from Brody Jenner. Cyrus and Carter called it quits earlier this month after several public outings together.

"Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly," the source adds of the former couple. "Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn’t thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

Following her split from Carter, Cyrus has gone on a girls trip with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, out West.

"Miley is leaning on her family now," the source adds. "She is getting support from her family and just wants to move on, just being around family members is what is keeping her grounded right now. Those that know her well truly feel she has moved forward."

