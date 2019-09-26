Miley Cyrus is living her best life after her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share steamy, new bikini pics alongside captions seemingly hinting at her recent breakup. A source told ET earlier this month that "Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically."

"Goodbyes are never easy... 🖤 but g2g," Cyrus wrote alongside two photos of herself showing off her backside in a black two-piece. The former Disney star throws her arms up in the air in the pics, as she appears to dance away from the camera.

"'I'm more of a man than you’ll ever be, & more of a woman than you’ll ever get!' - Jonathan Larson repost @samsmith," the singer captioned another series of snaps, this time of her posing poolside.

According to ET's source, Cyrus and Carter are still amicable. "They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends," the source said, alluding to Cyrus' split from Hemsworth and Carter's breakup from Brody Jenner.

Carter and Cyrus made headlines when they were spotted kissing on vacation in Italy last month. Shortly after, Cyrus' rep confirmed that she and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce on Aug. 21.

See more on Cyrus in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Retreats to the Mountains Following Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus Slays the iHeartRadio Music Festival After Splitting From Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth Is All Smiles While Vacationing With Family After Miley Cyrus Split

Related Gallery