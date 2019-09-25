Miley Cyrus is spending some time in nature.

The 26-year singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some shots of herself enjoying the outdoors following her split with Kaitlynn Carter, which came shortly after her breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

In one set of pics, Cyrus, wearing tight black shorts, a gray T-shirt and white sneakers, lounges on a mountain with a gorgeous scenic view behind her. "Extra," she captioned the pics.

Another post features Cyrus wearing a black sports bra, denim shorts and a baseball cap while posing in red rocks. "Consistency," she wrote alongside the snaps.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that "Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically."

"They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends," the source said, alluding to Cyrus' split from Hemsworth and Carter's breakup from Brody Jenner.

Since their split, both Cyrus and Carter have stepped out. Cyrus performed some her hits, including "Slide Away," "Nothing Breaks Like the Heart," "We Can’t Stop" and "Wrecking Ball," at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. She was supported at the event by her famous family including mom Tish, brother Trace, and sister Brandi.

Meanwhile, Carter attended a taping of Dancing With the Stars with a couple of her friends to support her friend and pro dancer, Witney Carson. The women documented the night on Instagram, even sharing a video of themselves dancing in the ballroom.

Watch the video below for more on Cyrus and Carter's short-lived romance.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaitlynn Carter Dances at 'DWTS' Taping After Miley Cyrus Split

Miley Cyrus Slays the iHeartRadio Music Festival After Splitting From Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Split

Related Gallery