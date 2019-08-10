Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have parted ways.

The pair, who married in December 2018, have split, Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Saturday.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the rep added. "Please respect their process and privacy."

People was first to report the news.

The news comes just after Cyrus was spotted locking lips with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Italy on Friday. In the pics, the pair can be seen cuddling, kissing and swimming together while poolside.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The eyewitness added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, saying, "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," adding, "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

Last month, in a piece published in Elle, Cyrus opened up about her "modern" marriage to Hemsworth.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," said Cyrus. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

See the story below for more on Miley's Italian getaway.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

ADDITIONAL CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy -- See the PDA-Packed Pics!

Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's 'Hot Girl Summer' With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Says There's 'No F**kin Way' She'll Perform at the VMAs After Not Being Nominated

Related Gallery