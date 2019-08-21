Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are one step closer to being officially divorced.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Hemsworth filed for divorce from 26-year-old Cyrus, citing irreconcilable differences, ET can confirm. ET has also learned that Hemsworth and Cyrus did have a prenup so a fight over money is unlikely.

According to court documents, Hemsworth is asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either party and says that all "separate property" is confirmed in their premarital agreement. He also asks that both parties pay their own attorney's fees.

The court filing comes after Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage, and after she was snapped kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy in pictures obtained by ET.

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot last December in an intimate ceremony, but had been dating on and off since meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song. Hemsworth broke his silence on their split on Aug. 12 with a message on Instagram, noting that he wishes Cyrus well.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Meanwhile, on Aug. 15, Cyrus dropped an emotional new song titled "Slide Away," which some fans believe references the breakdown of her and Hemsworth's relationship.

"Once upon a time it was made for us/ Woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby we were fine but now we’re not/ So it’s time to let it go," she sings at one point. "Move on. We’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be/ You say that everything changed/ You’re right, we’re grown now."

Since the breakup, Hemsworth has been spotted spending time with his older brother, Chris, in Australia, while Cyrus has been snapped in Los Angeles with 30-year-old Carter. Interestingly enough, Carter is also coming off a breakup -- earlier this month, she and Brody Jenner announced they were splitting after five years of dating. A source previously told ET that Jenner was the one to introduce Carter to Hemsworth and Cyrus over a year ago.

"Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together," a source previously told ET of where Cyrus and Carter's relationship stands as of now.

