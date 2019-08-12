Liam Hemsworth Speaks Out on Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is speaking out on his split from Miley Cyrus.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a note about his and Cyrus' split, days after she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth and Cyrus' rep confirmed their separation after less than a year of marriage on Saturday.

The Hunger Games star shared on Instagram that he wishes his ex "nothing but health and happiness."

"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

A source told ET on Monday that Hemsworth wasn't "surprised" by Cyrus' PDA with Carter at a hotel in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that the friends "were not trying to hide" their affection at all," and added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip. "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," the eyewitness shared. "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

According to ET's source, "Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this. Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break."

"Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space,'" the source continued. "This seems to be a pattern in their relationship."

ET's source didn't rule out Hemsworth and Cyrus getting back together in the future. "Miley and Liam love each other and always will," the source said. "Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."

Hemsworth briefly acknowledged his split from Cyrus earlier on Monday, when he was approached by Daily Mail Australia during his frozen yogurt outing with brother Chris Hemsworth.

"You don't understand what it's like," Hemsworth said when asked about the split. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Cyrus, meanwhile, shared a cryptic post about her and Hemsworth's separation on Instagram on Sunday, after the photos of her and Carter surfaced.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

"Life's a climb ... but the view is great," she added in another post.

Cyrus was also active on Instagram later that day, while clapping back at a comment Jenner had made about holding hands on the beach with Hemsworth in response to her and Carter's kiss.

"@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer," the former Disney star wrote.

A separate source told ET on Monday that Jenner spoke with Cyrus, Carter and Hemsworth separately over the weekend. The former couples had been friends and spent time together in Malibu.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source said. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

As for Cyrus' romance with Carter, a source told ET that friends don't believe it will be a long-lasting relationship. "For Miley, she's having fun, and for Kaitlynn, it seems too coincidental that she is hooking up with a huge music star, when that's what she wants most for herself in life -- to be famous," the source said.

