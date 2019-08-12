Liam Hemsworth headed back to his home country of Australia after his split from his longtime love, Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Saturday that the two have split after less than a year of marriage and after 10 years of dating on and off. On Monday, 29-year-old Hemsworth was spotted for the first time since the breakup getting frozen yogurt with his older brother, Chris, while spending time at the Thor: Ragnarok star's home in Byron Beach, Australia. Not surprisingly, Hemsworth -- wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers -- didn't appear to be in good spirits.

The Mega Agency

A source tells ET that Cyrus and Hemsworth's split is still fresh but that the Isn't It Romantic star actually isn't "surprised" over the singer's recent behavior -- which includes her kissing Kaitlynn Carter on Friday during their trip to Italy in pictures obtained by ET.

"Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this," our source says. "Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break."

"Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space,'" the source continues. "This seems to be a pattern in their relationship."

The source doesn't rule out the two getting back together.

"Miley and Liam love each other and always will," the source says. "Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."

Hemsworth briefly acknowledged his split from 26-year-old Cyrus on Monday, when he was approached byDaily Mail Australia during his frozen yogurt outing.

"You don't understand what it's like," Hemsworth said when asked about the split. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been more vocal. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a message about change.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

"Life's a climb ... but the view is great," she added in another post.

She also clapped back at Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, when he made a joke about holding hands with Hemsworth on Instagram, clearly poking fun at the situation.

"@Brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer," Cyrus commented.

For more on the split, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

