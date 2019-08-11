Inside Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Hot Girl Summer

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's hot girl summer is just getting started.

The pair have taken the world by storm on their recent trip to Lake Como, Italy. It started off as a girls' trip with Cyrus' sister, Brandi; her manager; and her personal assistant, but it quickly became a headline-making getaway. On Saturday, ET obtained photos of Cyrus and Carter packing on the PDA by their hotel pool. The same day, Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET that she and Liam Hemsworth had separated after seven months of marriage.

The pair can't stop, won't stop posting about their Italian vacay. Here's a breakdown of their trip and what have kicked off their steamy poolside makeout session.

GLASTONBURY

Carter appears to have joined the Cyrus family for the former Disney star's performance at Glastonbury last month. The The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a photo of herself at Stonehenge on July 1, and she posed with Brandi backstage at the U.K. festival the same day. Cyrus also documented her trip to Stonehenge that day, which she called a "spiritual experience."

A source told ET that Carter and Cyrus spent time together with their then significant others, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, in Malibu. "Brody and Liam are both into surfing and are friends," the source said.

#HOTGIRLSUMMER

On July 27, Cyrus got into the hot girl summer spirit, as she and Brandi relaxed by the pool just days after Carter filled in as a guest co-host on Brandi's podcast, Your Favorite Thing.

CARTER'S SPLIT

Jenner and Carter's reps confirmed to ET on Aug. 2 that they were going their separate ways after five years together. They had tied the knot in Bali the year before. "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the statement read. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

ITALY ADVENTURES

Cyrus and Carter reunited for a trip to Italy last week, posting a ton of photos from the getaway to Instagram.

ROCK THE BOAT

Next came matching Instagram captions -- and poolside pics. "ROCK THE BOAT," Cyrus wrote alongside a video of herself dancing it out in a white bikini.

"Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby ⚓️," Carter captioned a shot of herself and Cyrus enjoying a boat ride. Her ex, Jenner, commented, "Hot girl summer 🔥."

NO WEDDING RING

Fans spotted that Cyrus' wedding ring was missing in photos she posted of herself living it up on Saturday.

PDA PHOTOS

Next came pics of Cyrus and Carter kissing by the pool at their hotel. An eyewitness told ET that Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, "were not trying to hide" their PDA at all. "There were other people sitting by the pool," the eyewitness noted, adding that the two also spent some alone time together on the trip.

"They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," the eyewitness shared. "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

CYRUS AND HEMSWORTH SEPARATE

Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET that she and Hemsworth had separated after 10 years of an off-and-on relationship.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

CYRUS SPEAKS OUT

Cyrus seemed to address her breakup from Hemsworth in an Instagram post shared on Sunday.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable," she wrote. "The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

"Life’s a climb... but the view is great," she posted hours later.

JENNER COMMENTS... AND SO DOES CYRUS

Jenner spoke out about the headlines on Sunday afternoon. "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon," he commented on Instagram.

Cyrus then clapped back, writing, "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Instagram

Carter and Cyrus' hot girl summer clearly isn't going anywhere. See more in the video below.

