It's been a busy month for Kaitlynn Carter.

Less than two weeks after her split from Brody Jenner, the Hills: New Beginnings star made headlines for her Italian makeout session with Miley Cyrus.

Photos obtained by ET on Saturday show Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, showing off plenty of PDA as they cuddled, kissed and hung out together by the pool at their hotel in Lake Como, just before news of Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth broke. "They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET. "There were other people sitting by the pool."



According to ET's eyewitness, the pair were joined by Cyrus' sister and others on their trip, but spent some quality time alone. "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," the source said. "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

But how did Carter go from starring with Jenner on The Hills to vacationing with Cyrus? Here's everything know about Carter.

She's All About Style

Carter, 30, graduated as an English major from the University of New Hampshire in 2010. After college, she started a style blog and partnered with major fashion labels. Hey, Miss Carter, has been dormant for years, but while it was still active, Carter grew a following by posting about fashion, beauty and travel.

In 2015, and she and her friend started the e-commerce site Foray Collective. In a recent interview with Vogue, she shared that having the opportunity to showcase her business was a huge selling point in joining The Hills: New Beginnings.

She Just Ended Her 5-Year Relationship

Carter and Jenner met at a party in 2013, and had an instant connection. Three years later, they got engaged during a romantic trip to Indonesia, and tied the knot in the same spot in 2018. By August 2019, however, the pair had split.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," read a statement from the former couple's rep on Aug. 2. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

A source close to the couple told ET that the pair was never legally married. "They never did it in the U.S., so it wasn’t legal. But they had a wedding in Indonesia," the source said, adding that Jenner and Carter had been having problems for some time.

She and Brody Had Some Key Disagreements

Fans of The Hills can't forget Carter questioning Jenner about supposedly telling a woman that they had an "open relationship," and it seems they had other disagreements during their marriage.

"She wants kids. I want kids, but I'm not in a hurry to have kids,"Jenner revealed in a previous episode of the show. "While I don't have kids, I'm gonna pretty much do what I want to do and live for myself, as opposed to live for another human being."

She Was a Big 'Hills' Fan Before Joining the Show

Carter became a reality star when she joined the cast of the Hills reboot, New Beginnings, which premiered in June. The show was just renewed for a second season.

"I watched The Hills religiously, and I mean, I never in a million years thought I’d be on it,” she told Vogue of the MTV series. "I was the same age as the rest of the women who were on the show at the time and I feel like it helped me see that there was a whole other world out there and endless opportunities."

She and Cyrus Have Been Friends for a While

A source told ET on Sunday that Cyrus and Hemsworth have spent time as a couple with Jenner and Carter in the past.



"The [ex-]couples are friends -- the four of them have spent time together in Malibu," the source shared. "Brody and Liam are both into surfing and are friends."

And They May Have Gone on Another Trip Together

Both Carter and Cyrus appeared to have paid a visit to Stonehenge earlier this summer, with fans speculating that they may have gone on the trip together. After her performance at Glastonbury on July 30, Cyrus called her trip to Stonehenge a "spiritual experience." Carter shared an Instagram pic from the spot on July 1.

