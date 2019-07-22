'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2

It looks like fans are loving The Hills: New Beginnings!



On Monday, MTV revealed that, just three episodes into the reboot’s first season, they’ve decided to greenlight a second offering. The decision shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. The new series is the number one new cable series for 2019 for viewers in the 18-49 bracket.

ET’s Katie Krause chatted with one of the show’s star about a possible second season at the premiere, where Spencer Pratt, audacious as ever, admitted he’s expecting the show to continue for years.

"I mean, I’m talking season 10," he stated when asked about the show’s renewal, adding, "It should’ve never ended!"

The season has already included more than a few buzzworthy moments and Monday night’s episode promises more drama. The gang is heading to Las Vegas for Brody Jenner’s DJ performance, just as wildfires are cutting a destructive path through Malibu. Meanwhile, Justin Brescia must navigate being in a middle of a brewing showdown between Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge.



However, during a recent visit to the LadyGang podcast, Pratt suggested that some of the most dramatic moments between him and his co-stars haven’t made it into the show.



"I'll be honest and I'm going to get in trouble for this but ... they're toning it down because they want people to be likable, which I don't want to watch anything likable," he claimed with a laugh. "I personally think the network is protecting a lot of the cast."



He also made it clear that he is not friends or allies with the rest of the cast.



"I have cast members texting me like, off the show, like, so affected by tweets and things I'm saying on podcasts, 'Wah, wah, wah, wah,'" he said. "It's because of Instagram. Instagram ruined ... people are so used to controlling their narratives and the edit, and it's like, 'I'm not protecting any of you. I hate you all.' Like, literally, 'I hate you.'"



The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.



