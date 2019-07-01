Could Mischa Barton and Perez Hilton finally be working things out?

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the actress and celebrity blogger attempt to repair their relationship following a years-long feud.

The clip begins with Mischa approaching Perez at a party in an attempt to smooth over past issues regarding stories he published over the years that poked fun at her weight, appearance, career decisions, relationships and more. "This bullying that you did was so wrong to so many girls," says Mischa. "I find it hard to let go. I really do. It's not just about the body shaming or outing people that are gay before they're really out of the closet, all that stuff."

"I don't sit well with people who purposely harm other people," she continues.

Last month, ET spoke with Mischa about how it feels to start a "new chapter" on the show. "I do feel I've been through a lot, especially in the last few years," she confessed. "I'm [doing] great. This has been an interesting journey and it’s been really fun to do. I'm really happy to be back in L.A."

Mischa echoed those statements at the premiere party for the reboot, teasing to ET that fans will get to see a lot more of her personal life being played out onscreen, including a look into her dating life. "I mean, yes, there's some of that going on," she confirmed, playing coy. "You'll have to watch to find out."

"You know, I love men who make me laugh and are adventurous and travel a lot and are very understanding of my career and my life," she continued. "I think it's like everyone, you want a best friend to come home to."

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear Ashley and Jason Wahler's exclusive recap of the premiere!

