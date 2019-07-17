Spencer Pratt is spilling all the tea on The Hills: New Beginnings.

The 35-year-old reality star appeared on the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday -- hosted by ET's Keltie Knight as well as Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek -- and in typical Spencer fashion, had no issue talking candidly about the MTV reboot and his real-life relationships with the cast. Spencer claims that the network isn't showing the real drama of the cast -- which includes his wife, Heidi, his sister, Stephanie, as well as Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee -- because they want to make the cast likable.

"I'll be honest and I'm going to get in trouble for this but ... they're toning it down because they want people to be likable, which I don't want to watch anything likable," Spencer claims with a laugh. "I personally think the network is protecting a lot of the cast."

Spencer says he's definitely not real-life friends with any of the cast.

"I have cast members texting me like, off the show, like, so affected by tweets and things I'm saying on podcasts, 'Wah, wah, wah, wah,'" he says. "It's because of Instagram. Instagram ruined ... people are so used to controlling their narratives and the edit, and it's like, 'I'm not protecting any of you. I hate you all.' Like, literally, 'I hate you.'"

"These people are lunatics, they think they're, like, so special and we should be filming them," he continues. "The diva factor ... it's because people now have Instagram followings, so they think that means something. These real people, if we get more of them, we will have scary ratings."

During the candid interview, Spencer also boldly calls himself the new Lauren Conrad -- the original star of The Hills who declined to be in the reboot. Spencer likens his storyline with Brody this season -- which revolves around him no longer getting along with his longtime friend after Brody married his wife, Kaitlynn Carter -- to LC's former issues with Heidi.

"I'm LC," Spencer says. "I took over for LC. Anyone that looks at my storyline, I'm like, gonna be the new LC. You know, I'm like, 'You're not my friend anymore because of your new relationship, wah, wah, wah.'"

Spencer says he actually hadn't been speaking to Brody since 2007, but isn't able to talk about the real problems between them.

"There's a lot more to this story and the angle that is logical for the television show," he claims. "All the things that I really am saying of why we have a real problem, break fourth wall. So, there's the issue."

Spencer says that out of the whole cast he hates Brody the most, but does have love for 22-year-old Brandon. But he now claims that because of Brody, Brandon is no longer "allowed" to speak to him. Another cast member he says he likes is Audrina, and he later comments on his feud with Stephanie, which is covered in the show.

"The sister, I appreciate her energy, like, she has clout chaser DNA," he jokes about Stephanie stirring up a lot of drama on the show, including with Audrina and Justin. "It's in the blood."

"Unless there's a camera here, don't call me," he continues about where he stands with the cast. "If we're not filming, you don't exist to me, go away."

Spencer does tease that viewers are going to learn a lot more of Brody and Kaitlynn's relationship, after the hosts note that Brody comes off bad during his arguments with Kaitlynn. Not surprisingly, Spencer makes it clear that he still dislikes Kaitlynn.

"Just tune in, because everything will be revealed," he says. "Spoilers -- we're going to find out more about the relationship. I think it makes everyone more likable because you will understand ... why Brody acts that way, why Kaitlynn ... everyone knows, there's a big ..."

ET spoke to Spencer and Heidi at The Hills: New Beginning premiere last month, where they talked about celebrating the return of the show that made them famous over a decade ago.

"We waited a long time to be here and nobody can take away that positive energy," Spencer said.

The couple also reflected on their most infamous TV moments during a sit-down with ET ahead of the reboot's airing. Heidi shared that before The Hills' 2010 finale, during which MTV unveiled some of the scripted nature of the series, she and Spencer weren't "really allowed" to give too many behind-the-scenes details.

"That was what was so hard, is we were put in this position where we would go on a show and then immediately be attacked," she said.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Gets Candid About His Relationship With Dad Caitlyn and Why He Can't 'Expect Too Much From Her'

Mischa Barton Addresses 'Bully' Perez Hilton in 'The Hills: New Beginnings' After Years-Long Feud -- Watch!

'The Hills' Cast Reveals What Lauren Conrad Thinks of the Reboot

Related Gallery