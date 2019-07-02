Brody Jenner opened up about his complicated relationship with Caitlyn Jenner on Monday's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In the episode, Brody is having a conversation with friends including Brandon Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's eldest son) and Myles O'Neal (Shaquille O'Neal's stepson) about having famous parents. He admits he wasn't close to Caitlyn growing up before she came out as as transgender in 2015. Brody is the youngest son of Caitlyn -- formerly known as Bruce Jenner -- and actress Linda Thompson, who was Caitlyn's second wife before they divorced in 1986 after five years of marriage. Caitlyn later married Kris Jenner in 1991, and the two starred in Keeping Up With the Kardashians together alongside Kris' children with the late Robert Kardashian -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob -- as well as their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

"I didn't really grow up with my dad," Brody says. "I didn't really, you know? When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. When he started, you know, obviously with the family, the Kardashian family and all of that, I didn't really see much of him."

In a confessional, 35-year-old Brody says Caitlyn missed out on key moments of his life. Caitlyn also did not attend Brody's wedding last June to wife Kaitlynn in Bali, though a source told ET at the time that everything was good between the two.

"Bruce was just never really around," Brody says. "Every so often, maybe once every couple of years. He wasn't around for my graduation. He wasn't around for most of my birthdays. So, yeah, there really wasn't any relationship. It was very surface. Eventually we started to become closer. And then all of a sudden it was like… I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn."

Brody is supportive of 69-year-old Caitlyn's transition, later noting to his friends, "Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It's her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different."

Yet, it appears their relationship is still not close.

"She's happy and running around," he says. "She's off living her life. And what I've learned is to not expect too much from her."

In The Hills: New Beginnings premiere episode last week, Brody briefly mentioned Caitlyn while giving an update on his life after The Hills left the air in 2010.

"My dad, he also became a woman -- don't wanna forget about that one! I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four and a half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn. Two Caitlyns..."

ET spoke to Brody's mom in 2016, when she opened up about the status of her relationship with Caitlyn.

"I enjoy her very much -- she's the same person, she's the same entity, she's the same living, breathing entity, the same soul, just a different facade," Linda said. "But it's kind of difficult, again, to grasp the concept that the man -- the very handsome, athletic, muscular man that I fell in love with -- is now this lovely, feminine woman, who identifies and thinks like a woman, but did back then too. I just didn't know it."

