Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad had a lot of history together.

The two may have gone their separate ways following their time on The Hills, but people will always wonder about their love story. ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the 35-year-old reality star, as well as his wife Kaitlynn Carter, where Jenner opened up about the MTV reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, and his and LC's romance that never happened.

"We never actually dated," Jenner shared. "In the beginning we had a little kind of chemistry and we hung out, and I think it played pretty well on screen. I think that they, the producers, really wanted us to keep that going, even though we just wanted to be friends."

"But she's great. We had a great time. It was so easy to work with her," he added. "It was so easy to film scenes with her and do stuff and act like we were [together], because we really did enjoy each other's company. We really liked each other, just not in that romantic way."

While it may not have been a secret that some situations and relationship may have been created for TV, fans were still invested in the drama. So what does Jenner still get asked about by fans?

"Oh god. I would say…Maybe the 'Britney Canada Whore' thing. I don't know if you ever saw that. That was a very intense moment," he laughed. "It was when Lauren went through my phone. She got my phone one time and she was going through all the different people that were in my phone, saying names. Yeah, for some reason a lot of people hit me up about that."

Now, Jenner and Carter will be giving people more to talk about in the reboot. The two were the last to sign up for the MTV reboot after not knowing if they really wanted to be part of it. So what made them say "yes?"

"Money talks," Jenner replied with a laugh. "I mean, kind of."

"The biggest challenge in deciding to do The Hills again was Brody had done such a good job of removing himself from the spotlight and we were living and have been up until this point living like a relatively normal life," Carter added. "We live outside of L.A. So signing up for all of that exposure again was a really tough decision for both of us."

However, this time on the show has been "different," Jenner said. "There hasn't been any scripting."

"One of the main reasons, well one that they sold us on, was basically that it was going to be more real than the original Hills," he explained. "When you do a reality show there's certain things where, they can't follow you around 24/7, they have to set up certain shots where you have to go places, parties, things like that. They can't just film everything, but for the most part, no, it's been real."

So all in all, on a scale of one to 10 how much drama will fans get?

"Oh my god," Jenner said. "It was 15 during filming, I don't know what they're going to air."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.

