Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Be Attending Brody Jenner's Wedding in Bali -- Here's Why

Caitlyn Jenner will reportedly not be present at the wedding of her son, Brody Jenner.

A source tells ET that Caitlyn will not attend her son’s nuptials on Nihi Sumba Island because the former Olympian has previously scheduled work commitments.

Despite reports that Brody, 34, is deeply hurt by Caitlyn not attending the wedding, the source says that everything is good between the two. The source adds that 68-year-old Caitlyn is throwing a party for Brody and his fiancée, Kaitlynn — who got engaged in May 2016 — when they return to Los Angeles following their wedding.

Also not attending the wedding are Brody’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody told People.

“We sent them an invite, but we just never heard anything back,” Brody continued. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

While some family members won't be on hand, Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, and his brother, Brandon, both appear to already be in Bali.

“Nice place for a morning stroll,” Brandon captioned an Instagram shot of a field.

Nice place for a morning stroll. A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandonjenner) on May 25, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

Meanwhile, Linda, who was married to Caitlyn from 1981 to 1986, posted more than 10 photos on the Indonesian island.

“The soon to be newlyweds @kaitlynn & @brodyjenner taking a selfie,” she captioned a snap.

“Getting into this Bali vibe like,” Linda captioned a bikini-clad photo of herself in a yoga pose on a balcony.

“Nice view from my suite in Seminyak,” Linda wrote in her most recent post showcasing her bikini body. “Got a little sun today!”

ET has reached out to reps for Caitlyn and Brody.

Here's more on Brody and Kaitlynn's engagement:

RELATED CONTENT:

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Relationship With Her Kids

Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Photo of Caitlyn Jenner Before Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner Gushes Over Kylie Jenner's Daughter: 'She's So Beautiful Already'

Related Gallery