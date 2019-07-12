Audrina Patridge admits she's been "going through a lot."

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality star enjoys a boozy spa day with Heidi Montag. But before the girls get pampered, Heidi asks Audrina how she's doing, and the conversation gets serious real quick when they start discussing Audrina's personal life.

"On the personal side of things it's just court and custody, just everything at once," says Audrina, referring to her recent divorce from Corey Bohan and the legal battle for custody over their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra. "It gets hard. It's been so hard lately."

"You get so used to having someone there all the time, and then it's just, like, getting used to being on your own," she continued, getting emotional. "And being a single mom, like really, it's hit me today."

In another scene, Audrina, who was granted full custody of Kirra in October 2017, broke down in tears while talking about her little girl. "[She's] my pride and joy and she is literally like an angel sent from God. Like, I could cry, I love her so much. I just need a moment..."

"I feel like Audrina is in a very vulnerable, fragile state," Heidi adds. "I think that she has a lot that she's dealing with. It does remind me and make me so thankful for the awesome marriage that I'm so blessed to have with Spencer [Pratt]."

Midway through the clip, Audrina then brings up her former longtime love, Justin Bobby, while talking to Heidi about "the people you want around you and the people you want around your child."

"Justin, I just feel like he's changing his whole demeanor toward me," Audrina explains. "Whether we've hooked up or dated in the past or not, how he's speaking of me and treating me despite everything, that's where it's really hurting me."

While this brings back so many feels for the OG fans of the original Hills, Heidi says in a solo clip that a Justin-Audrina reunion probably isn't the best idea.

"I think Justin and Audrina have this sacred bond. I just don't think Justin is what Audrina needs right now," she explains. "He's on tour, he's living a crazy life. They're just in two different worlds right now."

ET was on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the revival last month, where Audrina and Justin Bobby both admitted there will always be chemistry between them.

"There will always be some kind of spark there," the 37-year-old musician expressed. "We've known each other for so long and gone through so much stuff together, so how could there not."

"We're in and out," he continued. "I just came back from a 10-year tour of the world. She had her little things with her other family. So, we're kind of just getting reconnected and kind of getting to [know] each other a little bit more again. We were kids when we were hanging out, so now we're a little bit more adults."

Audrina shared similar sentiments, telling ET, "I've known Justin since I was 19 years old, it's been so long. It's been a wild ride."

"I think there's always going to be chemistry between us," she explained. "But it's all about timing."

"I'm still healing right now and I feel like I'm ...I don't know if I'm a hundred percent ready [to date]," she added. "But I definitely want a guy that's loyal."

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the meantime, hear more from our exclusive interviews with the cast in the video below.

