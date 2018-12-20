Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Finalize Divorce

Audrina Patridge has officially cut ties with Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star and her ex-husband have finalized their divorce, according to multiple reports. The terms of the final agreement are unclear at the time.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. The two share a 2-year-old daughter, Kirra. The reality star was granted full custody of her little girl in October of 2017, with Bohan ordered to move out of their home.

The pair's divorce, however, was not an easy one, as court documents obtained by ET back in March revealed that Patridge filed a second domestic violence restraining order against her ex, in which she asked that visitation of their daughter be taken away from him.

She was first granted one on Feb 2 of this year, but it expired on May 30. In her new order, the reality star claimed that she was "more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care."

Bohan then filed a response with the court on March 7, asking that Patridge’s request for restrained visitation be denied. He also said that there was no basis to support her claims and that “there has been no domestic violence.” In October, the two finally reached an agreement.

Patridge seems to be in a much better place these days. The brunette beauty was spotted with pals and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Ryan Cabrera over the weekend at an event in Los Angeles.

She's also set to return to the small screen, joining The Hills reboot, which will premiere in 2019. For more on the reboot, watch below.

