Miley Cyrus seems to be moving on just fine after her breakup from Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer, who was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy on Friday, just before her split from Hemsworth was announced, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a powerful message about change.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," Cyrus wrote. "My dad always told me ' Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

Cyrus' rep confirmed her and Hemsworth's split to ET on Saturday. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the rep added. "Please respect their process and privacy."

Carter and Cyrus, who are on vacation in Italy with Cyrus' sister, Brandi, her manager and personal assistant, were photographed locking lips in Lake Como on Friday.

Photos obtained by ET show Cyrus and Carter cuddling, kissing and swimming together by the pool. "They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The eyewitness added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, saying, "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," adding, "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

On Saturday, fans had noticed that Cyrus' wedding ring was missing in photos she had posted to Instagram from her Italian getaway.

Fans also couldn't help but point out Cyrus seemingly hinting at her breakup in a video posted to Carter's Instagram Story on Saturday. In the clip, Carter dances along to Cyrus' song, "Bangerz," which was released after the singer's previous split from Hemsworth.

The former Disney star joins in towards the end of the video, to lipsync the line, "Why I need his milli's when I got Billy on the speed dial."

A source told ET on Sunday that Carter -- who recently split from Brody Jenner -- and Cyrus were friends and had spent time in Malibu with their respective exes. "Brody and Liam are both into surfing and are friends," the source noted.

