Brody Jenner is trying to keep the peace.

A source exclusively tells ET that the Hills star has stayed friendly with his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, amid recent news of their breakup, and wants the best for friends Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose split also went public this weekend -- shortly after Cyrus was spotting locking lips with Carter at a hotel in Lake Como, Italy.

According to the source, Jenner "remains friends with Kaitlynn, Miley and Liam," and spoke to all of them, separately, over the weekend.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source says. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

Jenner introduced his estranged wife to Cyrus and Hemsworth "well over a year ago," the source notes. On Saturday, ET obtained photos of Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, locking lips at a hotel in Lake Como, Italy, less than two weeks after Carter's split from Jenner went public.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET of the pair's Italian rendezvous. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The eyewitness added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, saying, "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," adding, "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

A few hours after the pictures were released, Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET that the singer had split from Hemsworth, eight months after the pair tied the knot.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

