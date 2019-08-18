Liam Hemsworth is enjoying the single life following his split from wife Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, the Australian movie star was spied leaving a bar and restaurant in Byron Bay, a scenic seaside town in his native country. The 29-year-old leading man sported a gray T-shirt and shades while exiting the establishment with his pals. Hemsworth's outing comes just one day after Cyrus was photographed hanging out with Kaitlynn Carter in Los Angeles, a week after their Italian hookup. The "Wrecking Ball" singer's rep confirmed her split from Hemsworth last Saturday, when PDA photos of her and Carter surfaced.

Since news broke that he and Cyrus parted ways, Hemsworth has been back in Australia maintaining a low profile. However, he did acknowledge the breakup with a message to fans.

"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote beside a photo of a beach sunset last Monday. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Cyrus, meanwhile, continues to spend time with Carter. Since their Italian getaway, the pair have been spotted around L.A. together, even getting lunch with the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus. The singer also released the single "Slide Away," on Thursday, which seems to tell the story the of the couple's relationship coming to an end.

ET spoke with The Last Song producer Adam Shankman at the 2019 Industry Dance Awards last week, where he lamented the pair's shocking split and reflected upon their first meeting while making the film together.

"I'm sad, I just want them both to be happy. I mean, I produced the movie where they met. I feel a part of their relationship," he said. "I am sort of responsible for introducing them. So, I'm bummed about it because I love them so much."

"They are both such good people but I don't think that they would do this if they didn't think it was the right thing to do and they're not capricious people," Shankman added. "They've been together for a really long time. Their love is real and very deep, so if this is what's right for them right now, I trust them and I just want them to be happy."

