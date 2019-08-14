Miley Cyrus' older sister has her back!

During a recent episode of her and Wells Adams' podcast, Your Favorite Thing, Brandi Cyrus broke her silence about her 26-year-old sister splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth. The same weekend that news broke of their breakup, Miley was seen kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, while on vacation with Brandi in Lake Como, Italy.

While the siblings spent lots of time together during their girls trip, Brandi told Wells that she hasn't really talked to Miley about her split yet.

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," she said. "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

Noticing that Brandi wasn't keen on talking about Miley's personal life, Wells told his co-host, "My only thing that I'm going to say to you is that I love your sister and I hope she's happy. I just hope she's doing OK and she's happy."

Prior to her podcast, Brandi seemingly addressed her sister's breakup on Instagram with a message about overcoming hurtful situations.

"I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness," she wrote. "And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."

Though Miley has yet to address her estranged marriage, Liam took to Instagram to confirm their split. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote.

A source told ET earlier this week that Liam and Miley "both knew [the split] was coming."

"Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy," the source said. "Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy."

Here's more on Miley and Liam's split:

