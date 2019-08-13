Halsey is slamming a troll.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old singer took to Twitter to blast a user who claimed that Miley Cyrus' recent split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, could be attributed to her sexuality.

"#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people," the commenter wrote, referring to the fact that Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter -- who recently split from Brody Jenner -- over the weekend.

"Not offensive, just true," the user continued. "Bi is greedy and never satisfied."

"Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too!" Halsey replied, seemingly referencing the user's tweet about Brie Larson's so-called "attack on white men."

"Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)," Halsey added.

Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-) https://t.co/uPyB1cXE0D — h (@halsey) August 11, 2019

ET confirmed news of Cyrus and Hemsworth's split over the weekend, with a rep for the 26-year-old singer telling ET that "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time."

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," Cyrus' rep said in a statement. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Despite Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup, a source recently told ET that the two "love each other and always will," and most of their friends believe "they'll be back together."

"No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it’s more fun on vacation," the source said. "Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this."

"Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised," the source added of 29-year-old Hemsworth, who spoke out for the first time since the split on Monday. "The last several months they've been talking about taking a break. Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space.' This seems to be a pattern in their relationship."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

