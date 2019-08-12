Miley Cyrus is back in the studio!

Following news of the 26-year-old singer's split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus took to Twitter on Monday to share a selfie of herself at a recording studio. Cyrus most recently released a single, "On a Roll," back in June.

Wearing a plain white tank and sporting headphones, Cyrus, who didn't caption the shot, looks contemplative as she gazes at the camera and stands in front of a microphone.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has posted since news of her breakup became public. On Sunday, Cyrus posted a message about change on Instagram alongside pics of herself on a mountain.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," Cyrus wrote. "My dad always told me ' Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙"

Cyrus' rep confirmed the split news on Saturday, telling ET, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the rep added. "Please respect their process and privacy."

The confirmation came after Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who recently called it quits with Brody Jenner, during an Italian vacation.

Despite Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup, a source recently told ET that the two "love each other and always will," and most of their friends believe "they'll be back together."

"No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it’s more fun on vacation," the source said. "Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this."

"Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised," the source added. "The last several months they've been talking about taking a break. Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space.' This seems to be a pattern in their relationship."

