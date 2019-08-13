Liam Hemsworth is still processing his split from Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Saturday that the two had separated after less than a year of marriage, and after a decade of dating on and off. The news came after Cyrus was snapped kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, during a trip to Italy in pictures obtained by ET.

A source now tells ET that while Cyrus was the one who asked for the break, they "both knew [the split] was coming."

"Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy," the source says. "Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy."

ET has also learned that Cyrus fought for her marriage and wanted to go to therapy to work out their issues before they broke up.

"She just wants to be healthy and happy," a second source tells ET.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth was spotted surfing in Byron Bay in Australia, and one day prior, he was snapped during a frozen yogurt outing with his older brother, Chris. On both occasions, he didn't appear to be in good spirits. Our first source says the 29-year-old actor is taking the split hard.

SplashNews.com

"Liam is heartbroken that she moved on so quickly and so publicly," the source says, though a source previously told ET that friends don't believe Cyrus and Carter are serious about one another. "Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

As for Hemsworth and Cyrus' marriage, the source says the 26-year-old singer was always looking for a "nontraditional relationship." Cyrus has previously been vocal about having a "modern" and "complex" relationship, and still being sexually attracted to women while being married to Hemsworth.

"Right after their wedding, they had a carefree, no-pressure relationship," the source says. "Miley was looking for a nontraditional relationship because she thinks marriage is old fashioned and didn't believe in the traditional way. Liam agreed they'd have a unique union."

As for why the two decided to get married in an intimate ceremony last December, the source says it was due to the intense emotions they felt after losing their home due to the devastating Woolsey Fire last November.

"The fire was a very stressful time for them because while they both were safe, they lost so much," the source says. "They stuck by each other through that rough time and felt closer than ever before. They felt so close and marriage felt very right for them at the time."

In February, Cyrus acknowledged that surviving the Woolsey Fire together is was what drove her and Hemsworth to get married.

"What Liam and I went through together changed us," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would've been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible. If I ever find myself thinking too far ahead, I acknowledge that anxiety and bring myself back into my body and out of my head."

Hemsworth also talked about why he decided to propose to Cyrus during an appearance on the Today show in February.

"We've been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time," he said. "I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person."

On Monday, the Isn't It Romantic star broke his silence on the split with an Instagram post in which he wished Cyrus nothing but the best.

"Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

For more on the breakup, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Has Spoken With Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Since Kissing Pics

Miley Cyrus Is Back in the Recording Studio After Announcing Split From Husband Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Spotted After Miley Cyrus Split: He's 'Hurt But Not Surprised'

Related Gallery