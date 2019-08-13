Brandi Cyrus is feeling reflective while on her “girls trip” with her younger sister, Miley Cyrus, and Kaitlynn Carter.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a bikini pic from the Italian getaway with a deep message.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness,” she wrote. “And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it.”

The cryptic message comes after Miley’s wild weekend in which the news broke that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had split after seven months of marriage. The announcement was followed by shocking new photos of Miley making out with her friend and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on a boat.

The ladies have been vacationing together in Lake Como, Italy, and all three have shared selfies and pics from the picturesque getaway.

Since the photos have surfaced, Liam has spoken out with his own Instagram post.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

A source close to Brody says that the reality star and DJ “remains friends with Kaitlynn, Miley and Liam,” and spoke to all three of them separately over the weekend.

“He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam],” the source adds. “He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives.”

