Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are back from their Italian getaway.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer and Carter were spotted driving in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This sighting marks the first time the two were seen since photos of them kissing and showing PDA in Lake Como surfaced over the weekend, and since Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth.

In the pic, Cyrus is driving a black car and wearing a gray t-shirt, while The Hills: New Beginnings star looks somber as she sits in the passenger seat. Carter also recently called it quits with her longtime beau, Brody Jenner.

It was a surprise for many when Cyrus and Hemworth announced their separation after steamy pics between the two ladies made their way online.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET over the weekend about Cyrus and Carter. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The eyewitness added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, saying, "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," adding, "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

Meanwhile, Cyrus has yet to directly address her breakup. However, Hemsworth took to Instagram to confirm their split. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote.

A source told ET earlier this week that the two "both knew [the split] was coming."

"Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy," the source said. "Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy."

