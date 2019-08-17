Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter continue to spend time together.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer was photographed heading to lunch with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her new rumored flame in Los Angeles on Saturday. In one pic, Tish is seen driving a black SUV with Miley, 26, sitting in the passenger seat as they head to BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Kaitlynn, 30, was snapped exiting the car with Tish, who rocked a grey tee and blue jeans. The Hills: New Beginnings star looked cute in a white t-shirt with a pink polka-dot skirt, white tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Miley and Kaitlynn made headlines last weekend after they were spotted kissing in Italy, hours before the singer announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

A source told ET on Thursday that following Miley's split and Kaitlynn's breakup with Brody Jenner, the women "are both newly out of their relationships and just having fun."

"Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together," the source added of the pair, who have been spending time together in L.A.

The ladies' lunch date comes a day after Brody was spotted kissing Josie Canseco after his concert in Downtown Los Angeles. On Friday, he also took to Instagram to make it clear that he had no hard feelings towards his ex.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Brody wrote. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

Meanwhile, Miley also released a new emotional song titled "Slide Away," which appears to tell a story of a painful breakup and a relationship crumbling away after trying to make things work.

"Move on. we’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be/ You say that everything changed/ You’re right, we’re grown now," she sings.

For more on the song, watch the video below.

