Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid in First Interview Since Miley Cyrus Pics

Kaitlynn Carter has broken her silence after she was snapped kissing Miley Cyrus in Italy shortly before the singer announced her split from Liam Hemsworth on Saturday.

The 30-year-old blogger appeared on Whitney Port's podcast, With Whit, on Thursday, and, though she doesn't open up to her Hills: New Beginnings co-star about her vacation romance with 26-year-old Cyrus, Carter does speak to her hesitancy to sign on to the series with her ex, Brody Jenner, whom she split from earlier this month after five years.

"We took so long to decide to do the show or not... Spencer approached us about it probably two years ago, and it was an automatic no," Carter says of initially turning down the series. "... The reason that I decided [to do] this was because you messaged. You're like, 'I'm doing it so I need you to do it.' So Whitney convinced me to do it."

"It was originally, we thought, kind of a crazy idea to be for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place because it's not really my comfort zone," she added. "But then I also thought it would be fun. The decision really was about for us to spend more time together. He was always on the road DJing, and I was on the road for work. This was a project we would do together."

Though Cyrus isn't specifically mentioned in the episode, Carter does break down her feelings on social media, which she has been active on since the pics of her kissing the "Slide Away" singer. In fact, she recently made headlines for liking a comment in praise of her relationship with Cyrus.

"I think that my philosophy with the show and in life is just to be authentic," Carter said, adding that "you got to just not look at anything" in terms of negative comments online.

As for being vulnerable online, Carter admitted that it's something she's uncomfortable with be she's "worried" that any lengthy and deep caption will "just get picked apart."

"Maybe I need to be more vulnerable on there and open up more and maybe I will," she said of her Instagram posts. "... It's that I'm worried [that] it'll just get picked apart which I think is what happens a lot of the time. If you share anything, any kind of opinion, it seems like you just get shredded."

"I'm pretty good about not having that stuff bother me, but... it sets off a whole thing like I feel like my opinion is not [valued]," she added.

Carter was snapped with Cyrus in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the two still spending time together after their European getaway. A source tells ET that the pair aren't serious about one another just yet.

"Miley and Kaitlynn are both newly out of their relationships and just having fun," the source says. "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together."

A source previously told ET that Jenner was the one who introduced Carter to Cyrus and Hemsworth well over a year ago. The source also said that despite all the drama, Jenner remains friends with the three of them, and spoke to all of them, separately, over the weekend.

For the latest on Carter and Cyrus' relationship, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Supporting 'One Another During a Tough Time,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Brody Jenner's Mom Linda Thompson Tells His Ex Kaitlynn Carter She Loves Her: 'Always Will'

Kaitlynn Carter Likes Comment About Making Miley Cyrus Happy After Their Kissing Pics

Related Gallery